Duferco's new beam rolling mill in Italy to be operational in 2023

Wednesday, 02 February 2022 16:52:17 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Duferco's new beam rolling mill in San Zeno Naviglio, Brescia, Italy, should be operational in January 2023, said Antonio Gozzi, president of Duferco Italia Holding during an online industry event this week.

"Works are proceeding as planned. We are laying the preheating furnace at present. We are very excited about the entry into operation of this new plant which will be the most efficient in Europe and for which we have signed a PPA (power purchase agreement) to make it run completely on renewable energy. One of its strengths is also the efficiency in changing the rolling profile, which will certainly give a great service to our customers," Mr. Gozzi explained.

With the new mill, Duferco Travi e Profilati will be able to reach an annual output of 1.5 million mt of long products. The investment will amount to €180 million and create 150 new jobs, as SteelOrbis previously reported.