EIB provides €350 million loan to Danieli for recycled steel production in Italy, Croatia

Wednesday, 21 December 2022 13:34:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has announced that it is granting a €350 million loan to Italian plantmaker Danieli for the latter’s steelmaking subsidiaries Italy-based Acciaierie Bertoli Safau S.p.A. (ABS) and Crotia-based Acciaierie Bertoli Safau Sisak d.o.o. (ABS Sisak).

The EU bank loan will help to promote the development of innovative technologies for the production of recycled steel.

65 percent of the EIB loan (€227.5 million) will be allocated to Danieli’s Italian plants, while the remaining 35 percent (€122.5 million) will go to the plants in Croatia.

The development of innovative and advanced manufacturing technologies, and the reuse of by-products and other metals will help Danieli to reduce its environmental impact considerably and create new jobs in both Italy and Croatia.

The EIB financing will help Danieli Group achieve climate neutrality by 2050.