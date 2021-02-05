DMK sees significant rise in outputs in 2020, focuses on exports

Friday, 05 February 2021 14:43:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In 2020, Dneprovsky Integrated Iron and Steel Works (DMK), one of the leading steel producing assets in Ukraine, saw its crude steel output increase by 15.2 percent year on year to 2.56 million mt, while its pig iron production in the given period totaled 2.36 million mt, rising by 19.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the company’s output of finished steel in 2020 increased by 13.3 percent year on year to 2.54 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.

Meanwhile, in 2020 the company supplied over 2.6 million of steel products, with 80 percent of material shipped to foreign customers in 34 countries. In particular, steel billet shipments accounted for almost 71 percent of the company’s total export shipments, while wire rod and rebar took second and third positions in terms of export shipment volumes, respectively. Meanwhile, in Ukraine the strongest demand from customers was for the company’s rebar and wire rod, accounting for 37 percent and 36 percent of total shipments to the domestic market, respectively