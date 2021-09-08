DCE raises commission on coke and coking coal futures to curb sharp rises

Wednesday, 08 September 2021 14:36:44 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) has announced that it will adjust the commission charged on coke and coking coal futures contracts - including the 2110, 2111 and 2112 contracts - as of September 9, raising the charge from 0.01 percent to 0.06 percent of the transaction volume, while the charge for the main coke and coking coal contracts -2201 contracts - will increase from 0.03 percent to 0.06 percent.

One single coking coal contract includes 60 mt, while one single coke contract includes 100 mt.

The move aims to curb speculative trading, which has led to sharp price rises recently. Yesterday, September 7, the most popular January coke futures contract surged by 7.6 percent or RMB 248/mt to RMB 3,655.5/mt. Today, the uptrend has continued, but at a much slower pace, up by 0.8 percent or RMB 30/mt.