Danieli to supply equipment for Yukun I&S’ longs relocation project in China

Thursday, 10 February 2022 17:35:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply technological equipment to Chinese steelmaker Yukun I&S for its 9.7 million mt long product relocation project to Eshan County in Yunnan Province.

The plant is scheduled to be commissioned by 2023.

The Danieli supply will consist of the technological equipment for four 7-strand high-speed casting machines and seven rolling mills.

All these new casters will produce 165 mm quality billets with liquid steel supplied by Yukun ironmaking plants, and will provide the new rolling mills with hot billets for hot-charge practice.

The first caster will feed three wire rod lines with an annual production capacity of 800,000 mt of deformed and plain rounds per line.

The second and third casters will deliver billets to the two bar lines capable of producing up to 2.3 million mt of rebar each per year.

The fourth caster will serve two high-speed bar lines to produce 12-20 mm diameter rebar. One rolling mill will produce annually 1.7 million mt in a multi-strand slit-rolling configuration, while a second rolling mill will produce annually one million mt of rebar in a single line configuration.