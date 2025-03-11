Danieli and Newcleo partner on nuclear-powered green steel production

Italian plantmaker Danieli and aand France-based nuclear energy innovator Newcleo have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the integration of the latter’s Lead-cooled Fast Reactor (LFR) technology with Danieli’s green steelmaking technology. This is a further step in combining the production of green steel with nuclear energy production.

The agreement lays the groundwork to decarbonize steel production through combined electricity and heat from nuclear energy. With LFR technology’s capability to provide a combination of electricity and high-temperature thermal energy, green steel production processes such as Danieli Digimelter and the production of green hydrogen to power Energiron direct reduction plants will be developed.