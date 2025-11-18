 |  Login 
CSPA reacts to Canadian federal budget reform

Tuesday, 18 November 2025 03:18:34 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Catherine Cobden, President and CEO of the Canadian Steel Producers Association (CSPA), released a statement regarding the federal budget in Canada.

According to CSPA, she is supportive of “the government’s vision to foster investment, develop significant projects and strengthen transportation corridors to help improve Canada’s economic future”. She explained a new policy, “Prioritizing Canadian Materials in Federal Procurement”, which will help the domestic steel sector and prioritize domestic steel throughout the federal procurement sector of the Canadian government. She also acknowledged the reaffirmation of the support tools for industries including steel that have been impacted by the tariffs. Cobden also mentioned the need for more control at the Canadian border in order to make the domestic steel market share at 80 to 85 percent, in line with the EU and the US.

Cobden concluded her statement saying, ““We look forward to continuing to work with the government on moving these critical steps forward as quickly as possible.”


