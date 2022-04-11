﻿
CSN workers continue strike

Monday, 11 April 2022 19:01:55 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Workers at Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) have continued a strike initiated April 1 in at least three units, according to a media report by Extra. Workers reportedly demand better pay.

The media report noted the strike has gathered a “portion” of workers, the quantity of which not specified. A local union estimated about 400-600 workers halted activities at the company’s Itaguai Port facility.

The workers halted activities at the company’s Presidente Vargas mill in Volta Redonta city, the company’s Itaguai Port in the city of same name, as well as at the company’s iron ore Congonhas site in Minas Gerais state.

Despite the halt, CSN said has continued operations normally.


