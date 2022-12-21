CSN unveils plans for expansion into in the US

Wednesday, 21 December 2022 21:16:08 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian steel and iron ore producer CSN unveiled the possibility of building a greenfield plant to produce long products in the US, according to the company’s CEO, Benjamin Steinbruch, speaking to media.

Steinbruch mentioned that the project is listed as “opportunity under evaluation,” reflecting the company’s plans to invest in the US and in Europe, where he believes that there is more stability and predictability than in Brazil.

If plans move ahead, the plant would require investment around $460 million to produce 350,000 mt per year, with a possible start-up in 2026.

Nonetheless, Steinbruch plans to increase CSN’s foil production capacity by 130,000 mt per year and the pre-painted line by 112,000 mt per year.