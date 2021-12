Thursday, 09 December 2021 21:05:50 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) expects its Capex spending at its steel business in 2021 to reach BRL 1 billion ($179.5 million).

As for the 2022-2026 period, the company said Capex spending for its steel business should total BRL 6.3 billion ($1.13 billion).

The Brazilian steelmaker said it expects its net debt by end-2021 to reach BRL 15 billion ($2.69 billion). CSN said steel sales volumes in 2021 to reach 5.15 million mt, and 5.10 million mt in 2022.