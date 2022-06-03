﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CSN and workers' union dispute could be decided today

Friday, 03 June 2022 18:57:18 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The workers of the mining division of Brazilian iron ore and flats producer CSN have approved the latest proposal of the company for the annual readjustment of salaries, the same proposal that was rejected late last week by the workers of the Volta Redonda steel plant and by the workers of the Galvasud galvanizing plant.

In the Arcos plant, located in the state of Minas Gerais, the approval was by 85 percent, while in the Congonhas mine, also in Minas Gerais state, the approval was by 92 percent.

A group of Congonhas workers, represented by the union Metabase, will vote today, and in case of approval, there is a good chance, according to the local press, that the workers of the steel and galvanizing plants could review their position and approve the previously rejected proposal.

Earlier this week, the workers union of the Volta Redonda plant has asked CSN to return to negotiations, but the company has not answered so far.


Tags: Brazil South America Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) 

Similar articles

31 May

Workers reject “final” proposal from CSN
25 May

Workers’ union will vote fourth proposal from CSN
19 May

CSN responds to “ultimatum” from union workers
11 May

Workers' union sends ultimatum to CSN
06 May

CSN posts higher net profit for the first quarter of 2022
02 May

Third proposal rejected, strike continues at CSN
25 Apr

Strike at Brazil’s CSN expected to end this week
21 Apr

Agreement not reached, strike continues at CSN
19 Apr

Strike at CSN expected to end today
12 Apr

Brazil’s CSN Mineração to benefit from high Fe content iron ore