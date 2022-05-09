﻿
CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales down 28% in April 24-30

Monday, 09 May 2022 12:04:13 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 63,096 units in the fourth week of April (April 24-30), down 28 percent year on year, while down 13 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The continuing lockdown in Shanghai and strict control measures against the Covid-19 pandemic have negatively affected the passenger vehicle market.

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 25,000 units, 27,000 units and 30,000 units in the first, second and third weeks of April (April 1-10, April 11-17 and April 18-23), down 32 percent, 39 percent and 46 percent year on year, respectively.


Tags: China Far East automotive 

