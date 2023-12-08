CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 25% in November

Friday, 08 December 2023 10:46:20 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 2.062 million units in November this year, up 25.0 percent year on year, while increasing by one percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to November 30, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 19.328 million units, up five percent year on year.

In November this year, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales totaled 783,000 units, up 50 percent year on year, while increasing by two percent month on month.

In the current year up to November 30, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales reached 6.736 million units, rising by 34 percent year on year.