CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 17% in April

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are estimated to have amounted to 1.791 million units in April this year, up 17.0 percent year on year, while decreasing by 8.0 percent month on month, according to the preliminary statistics by China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the current year up to April 30, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 6.918 million units, up 9.0 percent year on year.

In the given month, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales are estimated to have totaled 922,000 units, up 37.0 percent year on year, while decreasing by 7.0 percent month on month.

In the current year up to April 30, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 3.342 million units, up 37.0 percent year on year.