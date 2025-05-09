 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CPCA:...

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 17% in April

Friday, 09 May 2025 09:46:07 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China are estimated to have amounted to 1.791 million units in April this year, up 17.0 percent year on year, while decreasing by 8.0 percent month on month, according to the preliminary statistics by China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). 

In the current year up to April 30, passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 6.918 million units, up 9.0 percent year on year.      

In the given month, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales are estimated to have totaled 922,000 units, up 37.0 percent year on year, while decreasing by 7.0 percent month on month.   

In the current year up to April 30, new energy passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 3.342 million units, up 37.0 percent year on year.      


Tags: China Far East Automotive 

Similar articles

Heavy truck sales in China down 19 percent in April from March

06 May | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales up 13.6% in February

21 Feb | Steel News

Passenger vehicle sales in China up 0.8% in January

18 Feb | Steel News

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 4.5 percent in 2024

14 Jan | Steel News

CPCA: China’s new energy passenger vehicle retail sales up 46% in December

09 Jan | Steel News

Heavy truck sales in China up 51.6 percent in December

07 Jan | Steel News

Share of NEVs in China’s total purchases of vehicles for official government usage not to be less than 30%

31 Dec | Steel News

CAAM: China's NEV sales increase by 35.6 percent in January-November

12 Dec | Steel News

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 3.7 percent in January-November

12 Dec | Steel News

NEV wholesale sales in China estimated at 1.46 million units in November

04 Dec | Steel News