Thursday, 05 January 2023 10:15:58 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s passenger vehicle retail sales reached 2.425 million units in December, up 15 percent year on year, while rising by 47 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Passenger vehicle wholesale sales in China amounted to 2.273 million units in December, down 4.0 percent year on year, while up 12.0 percent month on month.

$1 = RMB 6.8926