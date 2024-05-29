﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger NEV retail sales to reach 12.5 million units in 2024

Wednesday, 29 May 2024 10:51:14 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China in 2024 are expected to amount to 12.5 million units, according to the estimations of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). Based on the expected sales, there will be an additional 12 million mt of steel consumption in 2024.

In the May 13-19 period this year, based on vehicle insurance figures, the market penetration rate of passenger new energy vehicles (NEVs) exceeded 50 percent for the first time ever, standing at 50.2 percent, overtaking fuel-based vehicles, marking the emerging dominance of NEVs in China’s auto market.


Tags: China Far East Automotive 

Similar articles

CAAM: China's NEV sales increase by 32.3 percent in January-April

15 May | Steel News

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 10.2 percent in January-April

13 May | Steel News

Heavy truck sales in China down 25 percent in April from March

07 May | Steel News

China Auto Dealer General Inventory Index at 1.56 in March

26 Apr | Steel News

Sales of vehicles in China total 2.69 million units in Mar, up 70.2%

11 Apr | Steel News

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales in Mar up 52.8% from Feb

10 Apr | Steel News

Heavy truck sales in China rise by 77 percent in March

02 Apr | Steel News

Sales of passenger vehicles in China total 1.33 million units in Feb, down 37%

13 Mar | Steel News

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 11.1 percent in January-February

12 Mar | Steel News

China Auto Dealer General Inventory Index stands at 1.74 in February

12 Mar | Steel News