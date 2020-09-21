CPCA: Auto retail sales in China in Sept expected to rise by 8%

Monday, 21 September 2020 12:36:25 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Automotive vehicle retail sales in China in September of the current year are expected to reach 1.915 million units, up eight percent year on year, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The CPCA said that, since September approaches the fourth quarter, the domestic economy is expected to remain steady and improve with the combined efforts of consumption, investment and exports. The Ministry of Commerce (MOC) will hold the national "Consumption Promotion Month" from September to October, which will further stimulate consumer demand. As a result, vehicle retail sales in September will continue their steady growth, the CPCA noted.