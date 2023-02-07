﻿
Contango installing wash plant at Zimbabwe coal project

Tuesday, 07 February 2023
       

London-based natural resource development company Contango Holdings Plc has announced that the installation of the wash plant for its Lubu coal project in Zimbabwe has started and is expected to take approximately three to four weeks, with commissioning following thereafter. Once calibrated and operating efficiently, the wash plant is expected to be able to produce 20,000 mt of washed coking coal per month. 

The Lubu project is scheduled for first coking coal production and sales by the end of first quarter of 2023. The company expects to be able to deliver 10,000 mt of coking coal and 10,000 mt of thermal coal per month.   

 


