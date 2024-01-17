Consumption of sheet and coil plate in Mexico slows in November

Wednesday, 17 January 2024 00:44:34 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Apparent consumption of plates in coil in Mexico increased 5.2 percent in November, year-over-year, while consumption of sheet plates grew 9.7 percent, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

In November, coiled plate consumption exceeded consumption of 200 metric tons (mt) for the sixth consecutive month, now at 202,000 metric tons (mt), 5.2 percent more, year-over-year. In the first 10 months of 2023, the average annual increase exceeded 38.0 percent.

Meanwhile, the consumption of sheet steel plates totaled 113,000 mt, 9.7 percent more, year-over-year. The average annual increase for the first 10 months of 2023 was 51.8 percent.

Regarding production, in November, coil plate decreased for the first time in 2023 with a decrease of 6.2 percent, year over year, to 182,000 mt. Canacero production records do not show data on the sheet steel plate.

In the accumulated period of January to November 2023, coil plate consumption registered an annual increase of 33.9 percent to 2.36 million mt. Meanwhile, the consumption of sheet steel plate increased 45.9 percent to 1.51 million mt.

Coil plate production increased 31.6 percent to 2.04 million mt during the period. There are no records of sheet plate production.

Imports in the first 11 months of 2023 of sheet steel plate increased 100.1 percent to 1.0 million mt. On the side of accumulated exports, rolled plate registered a decrease of 32.3 percent to 177,000 mt.

Data from Canacero show that the producers of plate (roll and sheet) in Mexico are Ternium and Grupo Acerero. Also AHMSA, but it is currently stopped due to insolvency. Data from the Ministry of Economy indicates that ArcelorMittal México has been producing rolled steel plates since 2023.