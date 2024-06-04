Consumption of finished steel products in Mexico up 6.2 percent

Tuesday, 04 June 2024 09:56:37 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Apparent consumption of finished steel products in the Mexican market in April increased 12.0 percent, year-over-year, to 2.52 million metric tons (mt). This volume is the highest in the last eight months, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

The products that drove consumption most were hot rolled sheet, cold rolled sheet and alloy steel flats.

On the manufacturing side of finished steel products, in April it totaled 1.56 million mt, 3.3 percent less, year-over-year. It is the third consecutive annual decline and the manufactured volume is the lowest in the last nine months.

Steel plate (sheet and roll), structural profiles and wire rod were the products that most impacted production in April.

In the accumulated January-April period, the manufacturing of finished steel products decreased 4.6 percent to 6.30 million mt and consumption grew 5.7 percent to 9.51 million mt, in the reference period.