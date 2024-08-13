Consumption of finished steel products in Mexico down 13.6 percent in June

Apparent consumption of finished steel products in the Mexican market in June decreased 13.6 percent, year-over-year, to 2.10 million metric tons (mt). It is the worst drop in at least the last 32 months and the volume is the lowest in the last 18 months, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

The products that weakened consumption the most were sheet and roll plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), rebar, wire rod and wire.

The manufacture of finished steel products in June totaled 1.31 million mt, 12.8 percent less, year-over-year. It is the fifth consecutive annual decline and was the second worst percentage drop in at least the last 32 months (since November 2021). The volume manufactured was the lowest in the last 40 months (since March 2021).

In the accumulated to June, consumption decreased 1.9 percent to 13.89 million mt and the manufacture of finished steel products decreased 7.9 percent to 9.13 million mt.