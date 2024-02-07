Consumer confidence in Mexico up 6.2 percent in January

Wednesday, 07 February 2024 23:22:35 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) in Mexico increased 6.2 percent, year-over-year, in January, the thirteenth consecutive annual increase. It is also the third highest level in the history of the indicator, according to SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

In January, the CCI was 47.57 points, 0.4 points more than the previous month and 2.8 points more than the same month last year. It is also slightly below the historical maximum of 47.83 points in February 2019, a figure that displaced the index of 47.69 points in August 2001 during the Vicente Fox government.

Of the top five survey questions, all were positive. The largest increases were: with a 14.2 percent increase in the question: currently, compared to last year, how likely is it that a family member will buy home furniture or a television or a washing machine or other household appliances.

An increase of 8.0 percent was obtained in the question: How do you consider the current economic situation of the country, compared to the economic situation of 12 months ago?