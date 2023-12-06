Consumer confidence in Mexico up 12.3 percent in November

Wednesday, 06 December 2023 00:05:17 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) in Mexico increased 12.3 percent, year-over-year, in November. It is the 11th consecutive annual increase, according to SteelOrbis analysis of data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

In November, the CCI was 46.9 points, 1.2 points more than the previous month and 5.1 points more than the same month last year.

Of the top five survey questions, all were positive. The largest increase was to the question: At the current time, will you or another member of this household make purchases of a television, washing machine, or other household appliances? There confidence increased 31.3 percent. It is the eleventh consecutive annual increase.