﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Construction and infrastructure account for second highest inflow of FDI into India in 2020-21

Wednesday, 26 May 2021 12:04:39 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Construction and infrastructure accounted for the second highest inflow of the total foreign direct investment (FDI) of $81.72 billion into India during the fiscal year 2020-21, data disclosed by the Ministry of Commerce showed on Wednesday, May 26.

According to the data, 13 percent of the total FDI of $81.72 billion came into Indian construction and infrastructure projects, second only to computer software and hardware, which accounted for 44 percent of the total foreign investments.

The ministry said that FDI inflow during the fiscal year 2020-21 was 10 percent higher than inflows during the previous fiscal year.


Tags: construction  India  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

27  May

India sets highest-ever target for highway construction in FY 2021-22
26  May

Chhattisgarh steel mills permitted to use 20% max of installed oxygen capacity
26  May

Indian government likely to announce fiscal stimulus for pandemic-hit economy
25  May

India and UK start consultations for formal FTA negotiations by end of 2021
18  May

Indian real estate developers seek partial relaxation of lockdown to operate housing projects