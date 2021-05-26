Construction and infrastructure account for second highest inflow of FDI into India in 2020-21

Wednesday, 26 May 2021 12:04:39 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Construction and infrastructure accounted for the second highest inflow of the total foreign direct investment (FDI) of $81.72 billion into India during the fiscal year 2020-21, data disclosed by the Ministry of Commerce showed on Wednesday, May 26.

According to the data, 13 percent of the total FDI of $81.72 billion came into Indian construction and infrastructure projects, second only to computer software and hardware, which accounted for 44 percent of the total foreign investments.

The ministry said that FDI inflow during the fiscal year 2020-21 was 10 percent higher than inflows during the previous fiscal year.