Highest number of housing units completed in 2023 across seven Indian cities

Tuesday, 17 January 2023 12:07:18 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian real estate developers increased the pace of construction in 2022, completing 400,200 residential housing units across seven major cities, compared to 279,000 units in 2021, a report by property consultants Anartock said on Tuesday, January 17.

“The year 2022 saw record high housing sales and new launches across the top seven cities. The latest data reveal that unit completions have also remained on top between 2017 until 2022," the report said.

“Over 544,000 units are scheduled to be completed across the top seven cities in 2023. Construction activity was, and will hopefully remain, the least impacted even if the pandemic resurfaces, so most completions in 2023 may be as per schedule. Certainly, developers are committed to completing previously launched projects before launching new ones," the report said.


