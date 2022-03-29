﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian housing construction costs up 20-25% over past 45 days

Tuesday, 29 March 2022 11:31:19 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Housing construction cost in India have escalated by 20-25 percent over the past 45 days, owing to surging input costs of steel and cement, and so builders will be forced to increase property prices by 10-15 percent next month, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) said on Tuesday, March 29.

CREDAI has sought government intervention through a reduction in the Goods and Service tax (GST) on building raw materials and lower taxes on registering properties with local government authorities.

It said that, though it is not advising its members to stop work on ongoing projects, if input prices like steel continue to rise it will have no option but to call for a halt in housing construction and defer raw material purchases by builders.

CREDAI said that construction costs have gone up by INR 500 ($7) per square feet over the past 45 days, pushing up prices particularly of construction of affordable housing projects.


Tags: India Indian Subcon construction 

Similar articles

23 Feb

Tata Housing to invest $36 million in housing construction in Maldives
03 Feb

Indian budget allocates $6.43 billion for affordable housing construction in 2022-23
26 Jan

India’s construction sector likely to record 10.7% growth in 2021-22
06 Jan

India mulls making stainless steel mandatory for bridges near coasts
27 Dec

Indian government approves construction of housing units under affordable housing scheme
24 Nov

Indian real estate developers to be forced to hike housing prices by 10-15% if steel and cement prices do not fall ...
17 Aug

Indian government approves construction of additional affordable housing
10 Jun

India approves 708 state-funded housing projects nationwide
27 May

India sets highest-ever target for highway construction in FY 2021-22
26 May

Construction and infrastructure account for second highest inflow of FDI into India in 2020-21