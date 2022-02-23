﻿
English
Tata Housing to invest $36 million in housing construction in Maldives

Wednesday, 23 February 2022 14:24:38 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian real estate giant Tata Housing will invest $36 million in two residential housing projects in the Maldives, a company statement said on Wednesday, February 23.

The projects will include construction of 117 residential units across two complexes in the island nation, the statement said.

Tata Housing will develop a built-up area of 252,000 square feet across the two projects in the city of Male, it said.

“We are excited to launch the second phase of our projects in the Maldives. Nadhee & Odean will be the pride of Male city and the Maldives citizens. It is a premier residential development,” Tata Housing CEO Sanjay Datta said.


