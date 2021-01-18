Cokyasar Wire Industries Albania produces first galvanized wire coil

Monday, 18 January 2021 16:18:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based Çokyaşar Holding has announced that its Albanian subsidiary Cokyasar Wire Industries Albania has commissioned its galvanizing line and produced its first galvanized wire coil.

The galvanizing line has an annual production capacity of 45,000 mt of commercial galvanized wire, heavy galvanized wire, galvanized wire with zinc and aluminum, and soft-medium-hard tensile galvanized wire. The company can produce galvanized wire coil with diameters of 1-5.50 mm at its new line. The galvanized wire coil is used in the production of wire netting, barbed wires, security panels, PVC coated wires, honeycomb wire meshes, cages, bucket handles and nails.

Çokyaşar Holding has an annual production capacity of more than 200,000 mt and has six production facilities. The company has been exporting products to more than 65 countries in all over the world, especially to Europe, the Middle East, South America and North America.