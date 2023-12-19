﻿
Coal exports from Queensland up 5.8 percent in November

Tuesday, 19 December 2023 16:30:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland increased by 5.8 percent year on year and by 5.6 percent month on month to 17.3 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation. 

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 5.37 million mt, up 17.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in November the shipments from Hay Point decreased by 5.1 percent year on year to 3.2 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 3.0 million mt, down 3.6 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port increased by 8.1 percent compared to the same month of 2022 to 5.7 million mt in October.     

In November, supplies to Japan accounted for 43.1 percent of the total exports, while South Korea, India and Taiwan accounted for 17.3 percent, 15.0 percent and 10.7 percent, respectively.     

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports in question in the January-November period of the current year amounted to 178.9 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Australia Oceania Imp/exp Statistics 

