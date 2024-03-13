﻿
English
Coal exports from Queensland up 30.5 percent in February

Wednesday, 13 March 2024 14:42:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, coal exports from Australian ports Hay Point, Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT), Abbot Point and Gladstone located in the state of Queensland increased by 30.5 percent year on year and by 4.5 percent month on month to 16.14 million mt, according to data released by North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation and Gladstone Ports Corporation.

In particular, coal exports from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal (DBCT) in the given month totaled 4.52 million mt, up 12.4 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in February the shipments from Hay Point increased by 26.9 percent year on year to 3.24 million mt, while shipments from Abbot Point amounted to 3.34 million mt, up 11.5 percent year on year. In addition, exports of coal from Gladstone Port increased by 79.9 percent compared to the same month of 2023 to 5.04 million mt in February.

In February, supplies to Japan accounted for 25.0 percent of the total exports, while India, South Korea and China accounted for 21.6 percent, 15.3 percent and 13.9 percent, respectively.

In the meantime, total coal shipments from the ports in question in the January-February period of the current year amounted to 31.6 million mt, SteelOrbis has learned.


