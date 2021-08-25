﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 4.6% in mid-August after previous decrease

Wednesday, 25 August 2021 14:15:21 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-August (August 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.14 million mt, up 4.6 percent compared to early August (August 1-10).

This happened after a gradual decline seen since late July. In early August (August 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of all CISA members totaled 2.04 million mt, down 2.97 percent compared to late July (July 21-31).

The hike in crude steel production during the weak demand period resulted in higher inventory levels in the Chinese steel market in the given period. As of August 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 14.93 million mt, increasing by 312,000 mt or 2.13 percent compared to August 10.

As of August 20, the average rebar price in the Chinese market was standing at RMB 5,223/mt ($807/mt) ex-warehouse, down by RMB 104/mt ($16/mt) or 1.95 percent from August 10, according to SteelOrbis’ data. 


Tags: Far East  steelmaking  China  crude steel  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

26  Aug

Liuzhou Steel’s net profit increases by 141.77 in H1
25  Aug

Fushun Special Steel’s net profit up 135.21 percent in H1
23  Aug

China’s steel sheet and plate exports lose 12.4% in July from June
16  Aug

NBS: China’s crude steel output down 8.4 percent in July
06  Aug

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 3.97% in late July, stocks also down