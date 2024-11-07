 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > CISA...

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.0% in late October, stocks down

Thursday, 07 November 2024 09:36:32 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-October (October 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.093 million mt, up 1.0 percent compared to mid-October (October 11-20) this year.

In mid-October, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.072 million mt, up 1.1 percent compared to early October (October 1-10) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China decreased in the given period. As of October 31, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 13.64 million mt, decreasing by 11.8 percent compared to October 20.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal reports higher outputs for January-October

05 Nov | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 1.9 percent week-on-week

04 Nov | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel export to import ratio may rise to 90% by year-end

01 Nov | Steel News

S. Korea’s POSCO posts lower net profit and sales revenue for Q3

01 Nov | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 1.8 percent week-on-week

29 Oct | Steel News

CISA: Chinese key steel enterprises’ gross profits drop 56% in Jan-Sept, challenges persist

28 Oct | Steel News

Russia’s MMK reports lower steel output and sales for Q3

24 Oct | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.1% in mid-October, stocks also up

24 Oct | Steel News

German crude steel output increases by 4.0 percent in January-September

23 Oct | Steel News

World crude steel output down 4.7 percent in September

22 Oct | Steel News