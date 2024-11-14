 |  Login 
CISA mills’ daily steel output up 0.1% in early November, stocks also up

Thursday, 14 November 2024 09:46:38 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in early November (November 1-10) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.096 million mt, up 0.1 percent compared to late October (October 21-31) this year.

In late October, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.093 million mt, up 1.0 percent compared to mid-October (October 11-20) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased slightly in the given period. As of November 10, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 13.66 million mt, increasing by 0.1 percent compared to October 31.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking 

