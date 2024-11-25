 |  Login 
CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.8% in mid-November, stocks up

Monday, 25 November 2024 11:21:53 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-November (November 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 2.08 million mt, down 0.8 percent compared to early November (November 1-10) this year.

In early November, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.096 million mt, up 0.1 percent compared to late October (October 21-31) this year.

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of November 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 15.55 million mt, increasing by 13.8 percent compared to November 10.


