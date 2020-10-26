﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CISA members’ gross profit down 9.46 percent in Jan-Sept

Monday, 26 October 2020 13:53:56 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

According to a report issued by China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), Chinese steel output increased by 4.5 percent in the January-September period this year, which was absorbed by higher demand in the country. As a result, the decline in Chinese steelmakers’ profitability seen in the first seven months of the current year indicated a further slowdown.

In the January-September period of the current year, CISA members steelmakers posted a gross profit of RMB 137.5 billion ($20.6 billion), down 9.46 percent, 19.14 percentage points slower than the decrease recorded in the first eight months this year.

As stated by the CISA, in the January-September period of the current year China’s crude steel output amounted to 781.59 million mt, up 4.5 percent year on year. As of September 30, average import iron ore prices increased to $123/mt, up 31.25 percent year on year, while average steel prices declined by 0.09 percent year on year. 

In the January-September period, CISA member steelmakers registered an overall sales revenue of RMB 3.397 trillion ($0.51 trillion), up 5.44 percent year on year.

$1 = RMB 6.6725


Tags: iron ore  crude steel  fin. Reports  steelmaking  raw mat  China  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

20  Oct

Coke output down 0.9 percent in January-September
19  Oct

NBS: China’s crude steel output in Sept up 10.9%, down 2.41% from Aug
19  Oct

China’s coal output decreases by 0.1 percent in Jan-Sept
14  Oct

Iron ore inventories at Chinese ports increase by 3.65 percent
30  Sep

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 1.67 percent