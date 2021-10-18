Chinese steel sector’s industrial output up five percent in Jan-Sept

Monday, 18 October 2021 11:37:12 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-September period this year, value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a 5.0 percent increase year on year, 0.3 percentage points slower compared to the increase recorded in the first eight months of the current year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 11.8 percent year on year in the first nine months this year, 1.3 percentage points slower than the rise recorded in the January-August period this year.

In the first nine months this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 30 witnessed year-on-year increases in value-added industrial output. In the given period, outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 4.7 percent and 12.5 percent, year on year, 2.2 percentage points and 7.0 percentage points faster than the increases recorded in the first eight months this year.