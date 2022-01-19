﻿
Chinese steel sector’s industrial capacity usage declines in Q4

Wednesday, 19 January 2022 13:29:01 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 74.6 percent in the fourth quarter last year, down 2.4 percentage points compared to the third quarter of the year, while it was down 7.4 percentage points year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Total industrial capacity utilization in China in the fourth quarter of 2021 was at 77.4 percent, down 0.6 percentage points year on year, but up 0.3 percentage points compared to the third quarter of the given year.

In 2021 overall, the capacity utilization rate of the ferrous metal smelting, rolling and processing industry in China was at 79.2 percent, up 0.4 percentage points compared to the previous year.


