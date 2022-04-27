﻿
Chinese steel enterprises’ profits up 8.5 percent in Jan-Mar

Wednesday, 27 April 2022 11:41:14 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-March period this year, of the 41 industrial sectors in China, 24 witnessed year-on-year increases in gross profit, while 15 saw decreases in gross profit, one saw a reduced loss, and one recorded a stable profit, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the given period, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector recorded a gross profit of RMB 42.24 billion ($6.4 billion), decreasing by 49.7 percent year on year.

The automotive sector recorded a gross profit of RMB 114.98 billion ($17.5 billion) in the first three months, down 11.9 percent year on year.

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 19.9 billion ($3.0 billion), RMB 37.05 billion ($5.6 billion) and RMB 8.88 billion ($1.4 billion), up 17.4 percent, remaining stable, and down 15.3 percent year on year, respectively.

In the January-March period, the aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized industrial enterprises in China amounted to RMB 1.95557 trillion ($0.3 trillion), up 8.5 percent year on year.


Tags: China Far East steelmaking 

