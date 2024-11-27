 |  Login 
Chinese steel enterprises’ gross loss amounts to RMB 23.32 billion in Jan-Oct

Wednesday, 27 November 2024 11:54:20 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-October period this year, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a gross loss of RMB 23.32 billion ($3.2 billion), down 183.6 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on November 27.

The automotive sector recorded a gross profit of RMB 375.83 billion ($52.3 billion) in the first ten months this year, down 3.2 percent year on year. 

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 49.04 billion ($6.82 billion), RMB 133.41 billion ($18.6 billion) and RMB 85.33 billion ($11.9 billion) in the January-October period, up 22.6 percent, down 3.6 percent and up 31.9 percent year on year, respectively.

In the given period, the aggregate gross profit of large and medium-sized industrial enterprises in China amounted to RMB 5.86804 trillion ($0.82 trillion), down 4.3 percent year on year.


