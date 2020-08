Monday, 03 August 2020 12:12:00 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s auto dealer inventory warning index stood at 62.7 percent in July this year, 5.9 percentage points higher than 56.8 percent recorded in June, while up 0.5 percentage points compared to July last year, as announced by the China Automobile Dealers Association (CADA).

According to CADA, Covid-19 cases in western China and rainy weather and floods in eastern China negatively affected demand in the auto market and contributed to the rising inventory warning index.