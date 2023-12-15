﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China's Xinquan to build new $100 million auto parts plant in Mexico

Friday, 15 December 2023 22:37:31 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

China-based Xinquan announced the construction of a new factory in the central Mexican state of Aguascalientes to produce auto parts, the local government reported in a press release.

“Tere Jiménez (governor of Aguascalientes) announces a new investment by the Chinese company Xinquan, it will be $100 million and will generate 700 new jobs,” the local government reported in a press release.

The new plant will be located in the city of San Francisco del Romo, located 23 miles north of Nissan 's production plants in Aguascalientes.

Jiménez reported that Xinquan arrived in Aguascalientes in 2021 and currently employs a thousand workers. With the second factory, its payroll will be 1,700 workers.

According to the governor, with Xinquan there are 12 companies with Chinese capital in Aguascalientes that employ more than 4,000 workers in the auto parts, textile, services and clean energy industries.


Tags: Mexico North America 

Similar articles

Mexican domestic scrap prices

15 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Mexican production of iron pellets declines 7.2 percent in October

15 Dec | Steel News

Value of Mexican construction works up 41 percent in October

15 Dec | Steel News

Mexican iron ore imports up 3.7 percent by value in October

14 Dec | Steel News

US-based Nvent Hoffman begins manufacturing operations at fifth Mexican plant

14 Dec | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Mexico postpones mining expansion operation to 2025

13 Dec | Steel News

Mexico's automotive trade flow reaches historical record with $25.5 billion in October

13 Dec | Steel News

Mexico imported $117 million of metal scrap in October

13 Dec | Steel News

Mexican steel exports fall to the lowest level in 30 months

12 Dec | Steel News

Value of Mexico’s mining-metallurgy exports up 7.2 percent in October

12 Dec | Steel News