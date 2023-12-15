China's Xinquan to build new $100 million auto parts plant in Mexico

Friday, 15 December 2023 22:37:31 (GMT+3) | San Diego

China-based Xinquan announced the construction of a new factory in the central Mexican state of Aguascalientes to produce auto parts, the local government reported in a press release.

“Tere Jiménez (governor of Aguascalientes) announces a new investment by the Chinese company Xinquan, it will be $100 million and will generate 700 new jobs,” the local government reported in a press release.

The new plant will be located in the city of San Francisco del Romo, located 23 miles north of Nissan 's production plants in Aguascalientes.

Jiménez reported that Xinquan arrived in Aguascalientes in 2021 and currently employs a thousand workers. With the second factory, its payroll will be 1,700 workers.

According to the governor, with Xinquan there are 12 companies with Chinese capital in Aguascalientes that employ more than 4,000 workers in the auto parts, textile, services and clean energy industries.