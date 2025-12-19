 |  Login 
China’s steel sheet/plate exports down 3.2 percent in January-November, 2025

Friday, 19 December 2025 10:24:18 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 66.45 million mt in the January-November period this year, down 3.2 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In November alone, China exported 6.0 million mt of steel sheet/plate, remaining stable year on year, while rising by 0.5 percent month on month.

In November, China’s HRC export prices moved down first but edged up later, with the highest price level during the month at $473/mt FOB on average from large mills seen during October 18-30, and with the lowest level at $470/mt FOB observed on November 11-17, according to SteelOrbis’ data.

China’s Ministry of Commerce and the General Administration of Customs have jointly issued a notice announcing the introduction of an export license system for steel products, which will likely push up HRC export prices in the future.


