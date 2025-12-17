 |  Login 
Turkey’s Çemtaş to upgrade SBQ bar rolling operations

Wednesday, 17 December 2025 11:36:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to German engineering company Kocks, Bursa-based Turkish steelmaker Çemtaş Çelik Makina Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş (Çemtas) has placed an order for a reducing and sizing block, as part of a modernization program targeting its special bar quality (SBQ) bar rolling operations. The technology supplier stated that the commissioning is scheduled for 2026.

With the new finishing block in place, Çemtaş will be able to manufacture straight bars with finished diameters ranging from 15.0 mm to 100.0 mm, while achieving tight dimensional tolerances and high surface quality suitable for demanding downstream applications.

According to Kocks, the scope of supply extends beyond the mechanical equipment and includes the company’s advanced remote control system for automatic stand and ancillary equipment adjustments.


Tags: Longs Turkey Europe Steelmaking Çemtaş 

