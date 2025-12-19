China’s steel bar exports increase by 44 percent in January-November, 2025

In the January-November period this year, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 17.26 million mt, up 44 percent year on year, while wire rod exports amounted to 2.68 million mt, up 12.7 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 7.16 million mt in the given period, increasing by 34.4 percent year on year.

In November alone, China’s exports of steel bars, wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 1.71 million mt, 250,000 mt and 700,000 mt, up 29.1 percent, down 17.1 percent and up 39.5 percent year on year, while increasing by 5.6 percent, 19.0 percent, and 1.4 percent month on month, respectively.