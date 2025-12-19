 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s steel bar exports increase by 44 percent in January-November, 2025

Friday, 19 December 2025 10:24:49 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-November period this year, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 17.26 million mt, up 44 percent year on year, while wire rod exports amounted to 2.68 million mt, up 12.7 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 7.16 million mt in the given period, increasing by 34.4 percent year on year.

In November alone, China’s exports of steel bars, wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 1.71 million mt, 250,000 mt and 700,000 mt, up 29.1 percent, down 17.1 percent and up 39.5 percent year on year, while increasing by 5.6 percent, 19.0 percent, and 1.4 percent month on month, respectively.


Tags: Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

China’s steel sheet/plate exports down 3.2 percent in January-November, 2025

19 Dec | Steel News

MOC: Average rebar price in China down 0.5 percent in Dec 8-14, 2025

19 Dec | Steel News

US import long steel pricing steady as higher US scrap is balanced by low seasonal demand

18 Dec | Longs and Billet

Romanian rebar prices edge higher due to CBAM, demand shows signs of recovery

18 Dec | Longs and Billet

Ex-China wire rod prices increase, not only due to absence of non-VAT offers

18 Dec | Longs and Billet

Rebar spot offers in Turkey fall further amid sluggish demand

18 Dec | Longs and Billet

US rebar imports down 40.8 percent in August 2025

18 Dec | Steel News

Turkish mills cut both local and export longs prices amid sluggish demand

17 Dec | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Çemtaş to upgrade SBQ bar rolling operations

17 Dec | Steel News

China’s steel export licensing seen as administrative move, non-VAT business most affected

16 Dec | Steel News