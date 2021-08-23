﻿
China’s steel sheet and plate exports lose 12.4% in July from June

Monday, 23 August 2021 14:07:25 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In July, China exported 4.09 million mt of steel sheet/plate, up 60.3 percent year on year, while down 12.4 percent month on month.

In July, ex-China HRC export prices have moved an overall uptrend, reaching the highest level of $1,000/mt FOB on July 28 amid the support from the production restrictions, the high levels of iron ore prices and increasing trend seen in HRC futures prices. Most mills were focusing on the local market, lowering exports. Expected introduction of export tax on coils has hit trading.

China’s steel sheet/plate exports totaled 29.01 million mt in the first seven months this year, up 44.2 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities. The growth rate was 2.4 percentage points faster in the first seven months compared to the year-on-year increase of 41.8 percent recorded in the first six months this year.


