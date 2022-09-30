﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s steel sector PMI rises in Sept

Friday, 30 September 2022 10:43:50 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In September this year, the purchasing managers index (PMI) for the Chinese steel sector was at 46.6 percent, up 0.5 percentage points compared to August, as announced by the China Steel Logistics Committee (CSLC), which is part of the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

In September, the production index for the Chinese steel sector stood at 47.9 percent, 0.5 percentage points higher than that recorded in August as rumors indicate that crude steel output in the coming year will be based on outputs in 2022, and so steel enterprises have been seeking to increase their output levels in the current year.

In September, the new order index stood at 45.3 percent, 2.2 percentage points higher than in August, while still remaining relatively low.

Meanwhile, in September, the raw material purchase price index stood at 42.9 percent, 1.1 percentage point lower than August.

As for October, finished steel prices will likely move up as demand from downstream users will improve. However, temperatures in northern China will likely decrease rapidly from mid-October, which will exert a negative impact on demand for steel in that part of the country.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Chinese domestic PPGI prices soften slightly

30 Sep | Flats and Slab

Anyang Steel inks cooperation deal with Baotou Weifeng New Material

30 Sep | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly on Sept 19-25

30 Sep | Steel News

Iron ore prices up from previous day, but down week week amid demand concerns

29 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese pipe prices stable trend sideways or down slightly

29 Sep | Tube and Pipe

Ex-China HDG prices decline, though local market sees slight rises

29 Sep | Flats and Slab

Taigang Stainless Steel to increase investment in Xinhai Industrial by RMB 1.74879 billion

29 Sep | Steel News

Chinese domestic stainless steel prices move down

29 Sep | Flats and Slab

Masteel to carry out maintenance work on bar production line

29 Sep | Steel News

Ex-China CRC prices down due to weak local currency, domestic market performs better

28 Sep | Flats and Slab