China's steel industry PPI rises by 34.1 percent in August

Thursday, 09 September 2021 12:19:29 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In August this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 34.1 percent year on year, 1.1 percentage points higher than the increase rate recorded in July this year, while the PPI figure was up 2.2 percent month on month, according to data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on September 9.

In the January-August period this year, China's producer price index (PPI) for its ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector rose by 26.8 percent year on year, 1.1 percentage points faster than the increase recorded in the first seven months this year.

China's overall producer price index (PPI) rose by 9.5 percent year on year in August and increased by 0.7 percent month on month. Meanwhile, in August Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices rose by 13.6 percent year on year and were up 0.8 percent compared to July. In the January-August period, China's overall producer price index (PPI) rose by 6.2 percent year on year, while Chinese industrial producers' purchase prices increased by 8.6 percent year on year.