China’s steel bar exports increase by 52.4 percent in January-July

In the January-July period this year, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 10.62 million mt, up 52.4 percent year on year, while wire rod exports amounted to 1.69 million mt, up 10.5 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 4.37 million mt in the given period, increasing by 38.6 percent year on year.

In July alone, China’s exports of steel bars, wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 1.59 million mt, 240,000 mt and 660,000 mt, up 77.2 percent, 18.2 percent and 49.7 percent year on year, while rising by 4.6 percent, remaining stable, and decreasing by 8.3 percent month on month, respectively.