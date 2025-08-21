China’s stainless steel exports up 5.1 percent in January-July 2025

In the January-July period this year, China’s stainless steel imports and exports amounted to 900,500 mt and 2.9163 million mt, down 26.6 percent and up 5.1 percent year on year, respectively, according to China’s customs authorities.

In July alone, China’s stainless steel imports and exports totaled 73,000 mt and 416,300 mt, down 33.3 percent and up 6.7 percent month on month, while decreasing by 39 percent and up 1.4 percent year on year, respectively.

In July, China’s net export volume of stainless steel amounted to 343,200 mt, hitting the highest level in the current year, up 22.4 percent month on month, while increasing by 18 percent year on year. In the first seven months this year, China’s net export volume of stainless steel totaled 2.0159 million mt, up 30.2 percent year on year.