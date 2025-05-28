 |  Login 
China’s stainless steel exports up 15.09 percent in Jan-Apr

Wednesday, 28 May 2025 11:30:56 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, China’s stainless steel imports and exports amounted to 593,000 mt and 1.6738 million mt, down 26.08 percent and up 15.09 percent year on year, respectively, according to China’s customs authorities.

In April alone, China’s stainless steel imports and exports totaled 142,100 mt and 447,800 mt, up 10.26 percent and down 4.85 percent month on month, while decreasing by 26.76 percent and rising by 14.05 percent year on year, respectively.

In April, China’s net export volume of stainless steel amounted to 305,700 mt, down 10.54 percent month on month, while increasing by 53.93 percent year on year. In the first four months this year, China’s net export volume of stainless steel totaled 1.0808 million mt, up 65.72 percent year on year. 

In April this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports amounted to 12,113.06 mt, up 90.46 percent month on month, while increasing by 43.99 percent year on year. In the January-April period this year, China’s stainless steel scrap imports totaled 32,168.24 mt, down 15.59 percent year on year. 


